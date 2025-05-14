Aryna Sabalenka will face off with Qinwen Zheng of China in the ongoing Italian Open 2025 quarter-final. The Aryna Sabalenka vs Qinwen Zheng Women's Singles quarter-final match is scheduled to be played at the Centre Court in Rome on May 14, expected at or after 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India do not have any live telecast option for the Aryna Sabalenka vs Qinwen Zheng Italian Open 2025 match. But there's an online viewing option though, as they can watch the Aryna Sabalenka vs Qinwen Zheng live streaming on Tennis TV after purchasing a subscription. Italian Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Prevails Over Marta Kostyuk Set To Complete Quarterfinal Lineup in Rome.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Qinwen Zheng Women's Singles Italian Open 2025:

