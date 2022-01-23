Ashleigh Barty would face Amanda Anisimova in the women's singles fourth-round clash at the Australian Open 2022 on Sunday, January 23. The match would be played at the Rod Laver Arena. The game has a tentative start time of 01:30 pm IST. Sony Sports network channels will provide live telecast of the match. Fans in India can also use the SonyLIV app for live streaming the match.

