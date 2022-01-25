Denis Shapovalov played out a thrilling Australian Open quarterfinal against Rafael Nadal but the Canadian was not particularly happy with the chair umpire. The incident happened after Nadal won the first set and Shapovalov was seen rushing to the chair umpire Carlos Bernardes and arguing with him for not giving a time violation as the Spaniard was taking a while to be ready. He subsequently was heard exclaiming, "You guys are all corrupt!" Later on, he and Nadal had a word and the matter seemed to be resolved.

🗣️ "You guys are all corrupt!" Denis Shapovalov has unloaded on the chair umpire in a stunning outburst on Rod Laver arena. 😳🤯#AusOpen - Live on Channel 9 and 9Now pic.twitter.com/BUdTxut1Fc — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) January 25, 2022

