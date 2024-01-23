Novak Djokovic had to try harder to overcome Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinal of the Australian Open 2024. Dropping just two sets in the previous eight meetings, Djokovic was stunned by the 26-year-old American, who broke Djokovic’s service in the second set of the match to win a set and later in the fourth set to put pressure on the defending champion. But known for his comebacks, Djokovic quickly won the break in the next game winning the match with a 7-6,4-6, 6-2,6-3 scoreline. This is Djokovic’s 33rd consecutive win at the Australian Open. Sumit Nagal Seeks Early Appointment for Passport Renewal, Indian Tennis Star Takes to X for Help.

Novak Djokovic Reaches Semifinal of Australian Open 2024

