Camilo Ugo Carabelli and Yunchaokete Bu are set to face Miguel Ángel Reyes-Varela and N. Sriram Balaji in the French Open 2025 Roland Garros first round Men's Doubles match on Wednesday, May 28. The Ugo-Bu vs Reyes Varela-Balaji match is set to be played at Court 11, from 6:40 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) or later. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2025 and the Camilo Ugo Carabelli-Yunchaokete Bu vs Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela-N Sriram Balaji live telecast is likely to be available on Sony Sports TV channels. Fans also have an online live streaming viewing option as they can watch Camilo Ugo Carabelli-Yunchaokete Bu vs Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela-N Sriram Balaji French Open 2025 Roland Garros first round Men's Doubles match live streaming on SonyLIV as well as the FanCode apps and websites. However, they would need a subscription and a match pass respectively to watch the match on those platforms. Roland Garros 2025: Novak Djokovic Maintains Flawless Round One Record With Clinical Win Over Mackenzie McDonald in French Open.

Camilo Ugo Carabelli-Yunchaokete Bu vs Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela-N Sriram Balaji French Open 2025

Back where he made headlines 📈 Sriram Balaji impressed with a third-round finish at Roland Garros last year, and he’s back with confidence. Can he beat that run in 2025? Catch him LIVE on FanCode 📱 *Match timings are subject to change#RolandGarros #Balaji pic.twitter.com/vx3wzB9VwG — FanCode (@FanCode) May 27, 2025

