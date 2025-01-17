Carlos Alcaraz will be in action as he is set to battle Nuno Borges in the third round of the men's singles match in the Australian Open 2025 on Friday, January 17. The Carlos Alcaraz vs Nuno Borges's much-awaited encounter will be hosted at the Rod Laver Arena. The Nuno Borges vs Carlos Alcaraz third-round Australian Open 2025 men's singles match is expected to start at 8:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Nuno Borges vs Carlos Alcaraz match will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 5 TV channel. Fans in India can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the live streaming of the Learner Carlos Alcaraz vs Nuno Borges Australian Open 2025 encounter. Today’s Tennis Match Live: Check Australian Open 2025 Schedule for January 17.

Nuno Borges vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Telecast Details of Australian Open 2025

