Another action-packed day awaits fans as they enter Day 6 of the Australian Open 2025. The Day 6 holds more of the breathtaking Tennis action as Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and other stars will be in action. Tommy Paul will be in action against Roberto Carballes Baena and so will be Novak Djokovic against Tomas Machac and Carlos Alcaraz against Nuno Borges. Alexander Zverev will also be in action against Jacob Fearnley. In Women's singles Aryna Sabalenka will take on Clara Tauson and Naomi Osaka will take on Belinda Bencic. Coco Gauff will play Leylah Fernandez later in the day as well. Indian star Rohan Bopanna and Zhang Shuai will be in action. Drunk Fans Force Australian Open 2025 Felix Auger Aliassime vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Match Shift to Another Court to Avoid Distraction.

Australian Open 2025 Schedule for January 17

