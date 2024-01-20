Cameron Norrie, who is a former Wimbledon semifinalist made it to the third round after a five-set win, coming from two sets down, against Giulio Zeppieri. Casper Ruud also struggled to overcome his second round opponent and needed five sets to do so. The two players have played each other three times, with Ruud leading the head-to-head 3-0. The match will be played at John Cain Arena and is expected to begin approximately at 11:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Australian Open 2024 in India. The live telecast of the Casper Ruud vs Cameron Norrie match will be available on Sony Sports 2 channels. Fans can also watch Casper Ruud vs Cameron Norrie live online streaming on the Sony LIV App at the cost of a subscription fee. Australian Open 2024 Day 6 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Novak Djokovic, Mirra Andreeva, Aryna Sabalenka, Stefanos Tsitsipas Advance; Indians Shine in Men’s Doubles Action.

Casper Rudd vs Cameron Noorie on Sony Sports Network

