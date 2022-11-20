Casper Ruud will take on Novak Djokovic in the men’s singles final of the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals. Ruud is set to make his first Finals appearance after a win over Andrey Rublev in the semifinal. On the other hand, Djokovic, the five time ATP Finals champion defeated debutant Taylor Fritz to reach the final. The clash will be played at the Centre Court of the Pala Alpitour in Turin on November 20, 2022 (Sunday) and has a tentative start time of 11:30 pm IST. Sports18 channel will telecast the match while Voot Select will provide the live streaming online.

Casper Ruud vs Novak Djokovic live streaming details:

Casper Rudd, in his first Finals appearance, takes on 5 time ATP Finals Champion Novak Djokovic. Who will become the Champion of the Champions!! Watch #NittoATPFinals LIVE tonight at 11:30pm on #VootSelect Also available on @Sports18#ATPFinals pic.twitter.com/rIVHIZEozL — Voot Select (@VootSelect) November 20, 2022

