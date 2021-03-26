Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Meets Tennis Legend Andre Agassi

Met tennis legend Andre Agassi in Delhi today. I invited him to visit and guide our youth in bringing our vision of Khelbo-Jeetbo-Gadhbo Nava Chhattisgarh to life. @AndreAgassi pic.twitter.com/ODYOqVUjdp — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) March 26, 2021

