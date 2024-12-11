Legendary Tennis player Andre Agassi will face India's star Rohan Bopanna in an exhibition Pickleball match. The Eight-time Grand Slam winner Andre Agassi’s match will be played at the launch of the PWR DUPR India League in Mumbai. The exciting match will be played on December 13 with two tennis stars looking to promote the Pickleball tournament that will kick off in January. The PWR DUPR India League promises to bring immense levels of skill and competitive expertise to Mumbai and boasts overwhelming prizes worth INR 5.47 crore. Sumit Nagal Gets Direct Entry Into Australian Open 2025, Will Play Fifth Grand Slam in a Row.

Andre Agassi and Rohan Bopanna to Play Exhibition Pickleball Match

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pickleball World Rankings (PWR) (@pickleballworldrankings)

