The US star Coco Gauff advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open without dropping a set and will face Swiss International Belina Bencic on Sunday, January 18. The Coco Gauff vs Belinda Bencic is set to be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne and it starts at an approximate time of 07:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Australian Open 2025 in India and fans may be able to watch the Coco Gauff vs Belinda Bencic match on the Sony Sports Ten TV channels. There's an online viewing option as well and fans can watch the Coco Gauff vs Belinda Bencic match on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription. Australian Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Other Contenders For AO25 Men’s Singles Title.

Coco Gauff vs Belinda Bencic Australian Open 2025 Live

