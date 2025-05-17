Coco Gauff will clash against Jasmine Paolini in a blockbuster WTA Italian Open 2025 women's singles final match on Saturday, May 17. The Coco Gauff vs Jasmine Paolini Italian Open 2025 tennis match will be played at Campo Central in Rome, Italy, and start at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India do not have any live telecast viewing option for the Coco Gauff vs Jasmine Paolini Italian Open 2025 match. But there's an online viewing option, though, as they can watch the Coco Gauff vs Jasmine Paolini Women’s Singles Final Tennis live streaming on Tennis TV after purchasing a subscription. French Open 2025 Live Streaming in India: FanCode To Provide Online Streaming of Tennis Grand Slam.

Coco Gauff vs Jasmine Paolini Italian Open 2025 Women’s Singles Final Live

Jasmine Paolini and Coco Gauff will face each other in the final of Rome. Coco leads the head to head 2-1. But Jasmine won their most recent meeting in Stuttgart this year, which was their only match on clay. Both are playing in their first Rome final. Both are playing… pic.twitter.com/h7KIIY4let — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 15, 2025

