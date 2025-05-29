Novak Djokovic continues his pursuit of a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title. In the second round of the French Open 2025, Novak Djokovic will face a tough challenge from a local favourite, Corentin Moutet. The Corentin Moutet vs Novak Djokovic men's singles second-round clash is expected to begin at 6:35 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the Corentin Moutet vs Novak Djokovic men's singles match can tune in to Sony Sports TV channels, as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the 2025 Roland Garros French Open in India. Fans in India can also avail themselves of live streaming viewing options for the Corentin Moutet vs Novak Djokovic French Open 2025 Roland Garros second round match on the SonyLIV and FanCode app & website. Roland Garros 2025: Novak Djokovic Maintains Flawless Round One Record With Clinical Win Over Mackenzie McDonald in French Open.

French Open 2025 Day 5 Schedule

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)