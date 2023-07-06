Daniil Medvedev is slated to be in action in Wimbledon 2023 when he faces Adrian Mannarino in a second round contest on Thursday, July 6. The match would be played at Court 2 and is expected to start at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of Wimbledon 2023 and the live telecast of the matches would be available on Star Sports 2/HD and Select channels. Fans can, however also watch live streaming of the match on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic Registers 350th Grand Slam Win After Defeating Jordan Thompson in Second Round Contest.

Daniil Medvedev vs Adrian Mannarino

Adding: 🎾 Daniil Medvedev vs. Adrian Mannarino - Over 37.5 Games -110 (DraftKings) pic.twitter.com/aBknQ07Zw4 — Tennis Capper. (@ALifeNotWanted) July 6, 2023

