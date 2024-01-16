Elena Rybakina leads the head-to-head 3-0 against Karolina Pliskova. Rybakina also won the title in Brisbane leading into the Australian Open, although lost early the following week. Pliskova hasn’t had as much luck coming into the event. She lost in the second round in Brisbane and the first round last week. The match will be played at Rod Laver Arena and is expected to begin approximately at 01:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Australian Open 2024 in India. The live telecast of this match will be available on Sony Sports 3, and 4 channels. Fans can also watch Elena Rybakina vs Karolina Pliskova live online streaming on the Sony LIV App at the cost of a subscription fee. Iga Swiatek Secures Opening Round Victory Over Sofia Kenin in Australian Open 2024.

Elena Rybakina vs Karolina Pliskova on Sony Sports Network

Four cracking matches await on Day 3 💥🍿 Will the top seeds soar through or are there any upsets on the cards? 🤔#SonySportsNetwork #AustralianOpen #SlamOfTheGreats #AO2024 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/twZnIWbUq5 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 15, 2024

