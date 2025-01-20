Elena Rybakina will take on Madison Keys in the fourth round of the Australian Open 2025 on Monday, January 20. The Margaret Court Arena will host the Elena Rybakina vs Madison Keys match and it will start approximately at 8:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the Australian Open 2025 and fans can Elena Rybakina vs Madison Keys live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. The Elena Rybakina vs Madison Keys live streaming online will be available on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Novak Djokovic Won't Speak to the Australian Open's Local TV Network Without an Apology, Gives Statement Following Fourth Round Clash (Watch Video).

