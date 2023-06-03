Elena Rybakina will go up against Sara Sorribes Tormo in a third-round women's singles match at the French Open 2023. The Kazakh tennis star notched up her 30th win of 2023 and would be hoping to add to that tally when she takes on Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo. The winner of this match would progress to the round of 16. This match will be played at Court Phillip-Chartier and it will start at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2023 in India and the live telecast of this match will be available on Sony Sports Ten 5. Fans can also watch live streaming of this contest on the SonyLIV app and website. Novak Djokovic Can't Stop Laughing As Serbian Journalists Give Him Bananas, Water, Dates and Magnet Ahead of French Open 2023 Fourth Round (Watch Video).

Elena Rybakina vs Sara Sorribes Tormo

Day 7️⃣ of @rolandgarros will see some big names in action 🙌 Set your reminders as it just gets better and better 🎾🔝#SonySportsNetwork #RolandGarros #ClayThatSlays pic.twitter.com/dcLEi26afl — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)