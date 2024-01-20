Elina Svitolina is set to lock horns against Viktorija Golubic in a women's singles third round match at Australian Open 2024 on Saturday, January 20. The match will be played at the Margaret Court Arena and it will start at approximately 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Australian Open 2024 in India and the live telecast of the Elina Svitolina vs Viktorija Golubic match will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2, 3 and 4 TV channels. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the SonyLIV app and website. Andrey Rublev Tries to Remove Bug From Court During Third Round Match Against Sebastian Korda in Australian Open 2024, Video Goes Viral!

Elina Svitolina vs Viktorija Golubic Live

Things are heating up at #AO2024 🔥 Get ready for the Round 3️⃣ action of Women's Singles tomorrow, from 5:30 am onwards, only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺#AustralianOpen #AO2024 #SlamOfTheGreats pic.twitter.com/dGbEUMrjqu — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)