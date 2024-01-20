Daniil Medvedev is set to square off against Felix Auger-Aliassime in what promises to be a riveting encounter in the men's singles competition in the Australian Open 2024 on Saturday, January 20. The men's singles third-round match will be played at the Margaret Court Arena and it is set to start approximately at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Australian Open 2024 in India and the live telecast of the Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniil Medvedev match will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2, 3 and 4 TV channels. Fans can also watch Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniil Medvedev live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website. Australian Open 2024 Day 6 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Novak Djokovic, Mirra Andreeva, Aryna Sabalenka, Stefanos Tsitsipas Advance; Indians Shine in Men’s Doubles Action.

