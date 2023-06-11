World No. 3 Novak Djokovic scripted history on Sunday, winning an all-time record of 23 Grand Slam men's singles titles. The Serbian tennis ace surpassed Rafael Nadal, who was on top of the list with 22 grand slam titles. The Spaniard, who had won 14 French Open titles, was not participating this year due to an injury. Novak defeated Norwegian tennis player Casper Ruud in straight sets to claim victory at the Roland Garros. He won the French Open 2023 title, beating the World No. 4 7-6(7-1), 6-3, 7-5. Djokovic now has won a record 10 Australian Open titles, 3 French Open titles, 7 Wimbledon and 3 US Open titles.

Novak Djokovic Scripts History With French Open 2023 Win

🚨 HISTORY MADE 🚨@DjokerNole is the first man to reach 23 Grand Slam titles 👏@RolandGarros | #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/SJh0sey7Hg — ATP Tour (@atptour) June 11, 2023

Serbian Tennis Legend Beats Casper Ruud at Roland Garros

