Clara Tauson will take on Elena Rybakina in the third round of the women's singles competition at Wimbledon 2025 on Saturday, July 5. The Clara Tauson vs Elena Rybakina match is set to take place at Court 2, and it will begin approximately at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Wimbledon 2025 in India, and the live telecast of the Clara Tauson vs Elena Rybakina match will be available on its channels. Fans can also watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Emma Raducanu live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website for fans who are on the lookout for online viewing options. Wimbledon Breaks Strict All-White Dress Code Rule, Allows Players To Wear Black Armbands To Honour Diogo Jota After His Tragic Death in Car Crash.

Wimbledon 2025 Live Streaming Details

It’s a SUPER SATURDAY at Wimbledon! 🍓 The Indian stars resume their campaigns in Round 2, while #IgaSwiatek, @janniksin & @DjokerNole look to continue their unstoppable runs! 🙌#Wimbledon2025, Day 6 | SAT, 5th JULY, 3 PM onwards on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/tqvV03vHch — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 5, 2025

