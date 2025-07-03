Jack Draper will meet Marin Cilic in the second round of the men's singles in the Wimbledon 2025 event on Thursday. The Jack Draper vs Marin Cilic second-round Wimbledon 2025 has an approximate start time of 7:50 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Jack Draper vs Marin Cilic Wimbledon 2025 match is set to be played in Court 1. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Wimbledon 2025 in India. So, fans looking for live telecast viewing options for the Jack Draper vs Marin Cilic Wimbledon 2025 match can tune in to Star Sports TV channels. Fans looking for Wimbledon 2025 live streaming details will get it on the JioHotstar app and website. John Cena Attends Wimbledon 2025, WWE Undisputed Champion Spotted Enjoying Tennis Alongside Wife Shay Shariatzadeh (Watch Video).

Wimbledon Day 4 Order of Play

The headliners on Day Four 😍 Tap below for the full Order of Play ⬇️#Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2025

