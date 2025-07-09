Mirra Andreeva is set to go up against Belinda Bencic in a women's singles quarter-final in Wimbledon 2025 on Wednesday, July 9. The Mirra Andreeva vs Belinda Bencic match is set to be played at the Centre Court and it is expected to start approximately at 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of Wimbledon 2025 in India and fans can watch the Mirra Andreeva vs Belinda Bencic live telecast on its channels. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can also watch the Mirra Andreeva vs Belinda Bencic live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Taylor Fritz Credits Girlfriend Morgan Riddle After Wimbledon 2025 Win Over Karen Khachanov Secures Semifinal Spot.

Mirra Andreeva vs Belinda Bencic

MIRRA ANDREEVA secures her very first quarter-final at Wimbledon! The 18-year-old prodigy defeats Emma Navarro 6-2 6-3 and will now face Belinda Bencic for a spot in the semi-finals 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uo6cJ13sQr — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) July 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)