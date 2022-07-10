Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgiyos will face each other in the Men's Singles Wimbledon 2022 final on Sunday, July 10. The match will be played at the Centre Court and is expected to tentatively start at 06:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 1/1HD would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of the game on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

