Rafael Nadal would be aiming for a 14th French Open title when he faces Casper Ruud in the men's singles final on Sunday, June 4. The match would be played at the Philippe-Chatriet and is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports would be telecasted live on Sony Ten 2,3 and 4 and Sony Six. Fans can also tune into the Sony Liv app to watch live streaming of this match.

See Details:

Will the King Slay on Clay once again, or will the young challenger make history? ⚔️ You do not want to miss this #RolandGarros Final, today at 6:30 PM on the #SonySportsNetwork ⏳#ClayThatSlays #SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/bRfu0ApVYz — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 5, 2022

