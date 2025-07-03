Veronika Kudermetova is set to face Emma Navarro in the second round of the women's singles Wimbledon 2025 grand slam event on July 3. The Veronika Kudermetova vs Emma Navarro has an approximate start time of 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The women's singles second round between Veronika Kudermetova and Emma Navarro is set to be played in Court Three. In India, Star Sports holds the broadcast rights of Wimbledon 2025, and fans can watch Veronika Kudermetova vs Emma Navarro live on the Star Sports Network TV channels. In case of an online viewing option, fans can watch Veronika Kudermetova vs Emma Navarro live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website for free, only for a limited time, after which they will require a subscription. John Cena Attends Wimbledon 2025, WWE Undisputed Champion Spotted Enjoying Tennis Alongside Wife Shay Shariatzadeh (Watch Video).

Wimbledon Day 4 Order of Play

The headliners on Day Four 😍 Tap below for the full Order of Play ⬇️#Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2025

