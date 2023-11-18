Tennis fans are waiting for Rafael Nadal's comeback from injury. And in the meantime, the tennis star has teased about his comeback in an Instagram post. Nadal indicated that he will soon share the developments with fans. "I confirmed yesterday I’ll be back. Stay tuned these days when I decide and announce with my team when and where," wrote Nadal. Rafael Nadal To Compete in Australian Open 2024 After Long Injury Layoff, Confirms Tournament Director Craig Tiley.

Rafael Nadal Teases Comeback

