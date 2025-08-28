World No 8 Jasmine Paolini will continue her pursuit of progressing deeper in the women's singles competition of the US Open 2025 as she will take on Iva Jovic in a second round encounter on Thursday, August 28. The Iva Jovic vs Jasmine Paolini US Open 2025 match will be held at the Louis Armstrong Stadium and is expected to begin at approximately 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the US Open 2025 in India, and the Iva Jovic vs Jasmine Paolini live telecast is likely to be available on the Star Sports Network TV channels. JioHotstar is an online viewing option of the US Open 2025, and fans can watch the Iva Jovic vs Jasmine Paolini live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription fee. Taylor Swift is Engaged! Commentator Breaks News Of Star Singer's Engagement With NFL Star Travis Kelce In Middle Of Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva US Open 2025 Tennis Match, Video Goes Vira.

Iva Jovic vs Jasmine Poalini US Open 2025 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

The electrifying action continues at the @usopen! ⚡#USOpen2025 Main Draw 👉 24th AUG - 7th SEP on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/m9P2afpIRw — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 27, 2025

