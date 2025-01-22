Jannik Sinner will take on Alex de Minaur for a place in the men's singles semifinals at the Australian Open 2025 on Wednesday, January 22. The Jannik Sinner vs Alex de Minaur quarter-final clash will take place at the Rod Laver Arena and it gets underway approximately at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, the broadcast rights of the Australian Open 2025 are with Sony Sports Network. Sony Sports Ten 5, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4 will provide Jannik Sinner vs Alex de Minaur live telecast on TV channels in India. There's an online viewing option as well and fans can watch Jannik Sinner vs Alex de Minaur live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website after having a subscription. Novak Djokovic Qualifies For His 50th Grand Slam Semifinal As He Beats Carlos Alcaraz To Enter Last Four of Australian Open 2025.

Jannik Sinner vs Alex de Minaur Live Telecast Details of Australian Open 2025

