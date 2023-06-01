Jannik Sinner will be gearing up for the second round of French Open 2023 on Thursday, June 1. Jannik Sinner will be facing Daniel Altmaier in the second round at Roland Garros. The match has a probable starting time of 3:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of French Open 2023 in India. Fans will be able to watch Jannik Sinner vs Daniel Altmaier, French Open 2023 match on Sony Sports Ten 5/HD channels. Meanwhile, the SonyLiv app will provide the live streaming of this game in India.

Jannik Sinner vs Daniel Altmaier, French Open 2023 Live Streaming Online

Some exciting Men's Singles matches are in store on Day 5️⃣ of @rolandgarros 🤩 🙌 Stay tuned to #SonySportsNetwork for all the LIVE action 🔥🎾#RolandGarros #ClayThatSlays pic.twitter.com/0lkyYtkNII — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)