Jaume Munar and Casper Ruud will be locking horns in the ongoing Italian Open 2025 Round of 16. The Jaume Munar vs Casper Ruud Men's Singles RO16 match is set to be played at the Grand Stand Arena in Rome on May 14, expected to begin on or after 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India do not have any live telecast option for the Jaume Munar vs Casper Ruud match. But there's an online viewing option though, as they can watch the Jaume Munar vs Casper Ruud live streaming on Tennis TV after purchasing a subscription. Italian Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Resilient Karen Khachanov To Set Up Mouthwatering Quarter-Finals Clash With Jack Draper.

Jaume Munar vs Casper Ruud Men's Singles RO16 Italian Open 2025:

Heating Up! 🌡️ The last 16 are set at the Foro Italico#IBI25 pic.twitter.com/Nr5Qckpp0m — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 12, 2025

