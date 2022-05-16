Judy Murray, a tennis coach and mother to Andy Murray and Jamie Murray, recently revealed that she was sexually assaulted during a dinner party. Recalling the harrowing experience that happened around eight years ago, she revealed that 'a very senior person' from 'a major educational establishment' groped her at a dinner. She shared while writing for the Sunday Post, "He put his hand firstly on my knee, I didn’t know what to do so I removed his hand and leaned forward to pour myself some water and as I did he slipped his hand down the back of my trousers. At that point, I got up and went straight to the bathroom. I wanted to throw up."

