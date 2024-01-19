Aryna Sabalenka will look to continue her charge at the Australian Open 2024 when she faces Lesia Tsurenko in a women's singles third round clash on January 19. The match will be played at the iconic Rod Laver Arena and it will begin at 6:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). With Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Australian Open 2024, fans can watch live telecast of the Lesia Tsurenko vs Aryna Sabalenka match on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. Fans can also watch live streaming online of the match on the SonyLIV app and website. Australian Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Survives Three-Set Thriller Against Danielle Collins, Moves to Third Round.

Lesia Tsurenko vs Aryna Sabalenka Live

Set your ⏰ as the battle intensifies when Women's Tennis stars take centre stage at #AO2024 🎾 Who do you think will make it through Round 4️⃣ ❓#SonySportsNetwork #AustralianOpen #AusOpen #SlamOfTheGreats pic.twitter.com/mDqjJyFytF — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)