Elina Svitolina will take on Madison Keys in a women's singles quarterfinal of the Australian Open 2025 on Wednesday, January 22. The Madison Keys vs Elina Svitolina match is slated to be played at the Rod Laver Arena and it is expected to start approximately at 6:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Australian Open 2025 in India and fans can watch the Madison Keys vs Elina Svitolina clash on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. Fans looking for an online viewing option can also watch the Madison Keys vs Elina Svitolina live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but would require a subscription for the same. Novak Djokovic Qualifies For His 50th Grand Slam Semifinal As He Beats Carlos Alcaraz To Enter Last Four of Australian Open 2025.

Madison Keys vs Elina Svitolina

