Tennis great Roger Federer has a new family member and it is none other than his adorable poodle, who he has named 'Willow'! Taking to Instagram, the Swiss tennis star shared a picture of him and Willow with the caption, "We gave in… But we couldn‘t be happier, Welcome to the family Willow."

See Pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roger Federer (@rogerfederer)

