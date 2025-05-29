Mirra Andreeva will be facing Ashlyn Krueger in the second round of the women's singles French Open 2025 Roland Garros on Thursday, May 29. The much-awaited clash is expected to start at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Mirra Andreeva vs Ashlyn Krueger match is scheduled to be played at the Court Simonne Mathieu. Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the Mirra Andreeva vs Ashlyn Krueger French Open 2025 Roland Garros match can tune in to Sony Sports TV channels, as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2025, Roland Garros, in India. Fans in India can also avail themselves of live streaming viewing options for the Mirra Andreeva vs Ashlyn Krueger second-round match on the SonyLIV and FanCode app and website. French Open 2025: Gael Monfils Rallies From Two Sets Down To Beat Hugo Dellien, Reaches Second Round of Roland Garros.

