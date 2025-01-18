India's N Sriram Balaji will be in action once again as he takes on the duo of Portuguese duo of Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral in the second round of men's doubles in the Australian Open 2025. N Sriram Balaji and his Mexican partner Miguel Angel Reyes Varela had beaten Robin Haase and Aleksandr Nedovyesov in the first round. N Sriram Balaji's match is set to be played on Court 13 and is set to start at an approximate time of 7:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner and fans can watch N Sriram Balaji's match live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. For those looking for an online viewing option, they can tune in to the SonyLIV app and website to watch N Sriram Balaji's match live streaming after having a subscription. Paula Badosa Issues Explanation After Viral Video Shows Her Allegedly Gesturing at Boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas Who Tried to Calm Her Down During Australian Open 2025 Match Against Marta Kosytuk.

N Sriram Balaji-Miguel Angel Reyes Varela vs Nuno Borges-Francisco Cabral

