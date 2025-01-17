Paula Badosa issued a clarification after a video video showed her gesturing animatedly while her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas tried to calm her down, during her Australian Open 2025 match against Marta Kosytuk. In a video, Badosa was seen gesturing from her player box as she signalled her unhappiness with the windy conditions. Stefanos Tsitsipas, who was seated amongst the crowd, was seen asking her to calm down. The video also showed Badosa offering her racquet in Tsitsipas' direction. However, while everyone thought it was an exchange between the couple, Badosa later took to social media and clarified that she was actually signalling to her coach, who was seated in front of Tsitsipas. Australian Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Stops Playing Because of an Injury Against Belinda Bencic.

Video Video Shows Paula Badosa Gesturing With Stefanos Tsitsipas Asking Her to Calm Down

Paula Badosa's Clarification

I wasn’t with Stef it was with my coach that was in front of Stef. Let’s not try to create drama. Stef was the best supporter out there ❤️😍🫶 — Paula Badosa (@paulabadosa) January 17, 2025

