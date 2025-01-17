Naomi Osaka vs Belinda Bencic, Australian Open 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live TV Telecast of Aus Open Women's Singles Third Round Tennis Match?

Naomi Osaka will be in action as she is set to battle Belinda Bencic in the third round of the women's singles match in the Australian Open 2025 on Friday, January 17. The Naomi Osaka vs Belinda Bencic's much-awaited encounter will be hosted at the John Cain Arena. The Naomi Osaka vs Belinda Bencic third-round Australian Open 2025 women's singles match is expected to start at 11:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Naomi Osaka vs Belinda Bencic match will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 5 TV channel. Fans in India can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the live streaming of the Learner Naomi Osaka vs Belinda Bencic Australian Open 2025 encounter. Today’s Tennis Match Live: Check Australian Open 2025 Schedule for January 17.

Naomi Osaka vs Belinda Bencic Live Telecast Details of Australian Open 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)