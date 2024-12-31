Novak Djokovic, preparing for the Australian Open 2025 seems to be in great shape at the moment with two wins in two matches at the Brisbane International 2025 tournament. Yesterday he won a men’s doubles match partnering with Nick Kyrgios while today he delivered another commanding performance in the Men’s singles category and defeated Rinky Hijikata in the first match. The Serbian star advances to the round of 16 with a 6-3, 6-3 win over the Australian opponent. Brisbane International 2025: Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios Move To Round of 16 After Sensational 6-4, 6-7(4), 10-8 Win Over Alexander Erler and Andreas Mies In Men's Doubles.

Novak Djokovic Advances to Round of 16 in Brisbane International 2025

