Novak Djokovic mounted yet another comeback at Wimbledon 2022 as he recovered from losing the first set to taking the next three and beat Britain's Cameron Norrie in the semifinals. The Serbians won the game 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to set a clash with Nick Kyrgios in the finals.

