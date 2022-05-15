Novak Djokovic won the Italian Open 2022 title with a victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final on Sunday, May 15. The Serb thus clinched his first title of the season with a 6-0, 7-6(5) win over the Greek tennis star.

No. 1 Novak Djokovic wins his 6th Italian Open with a 6-0 7-6 (5) victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas Djokovic has worked himself into top form for Roland Garros after returning to the tour for the claycourt season#getty pic.twitter.com/2a3dTR57Sl — Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 (@christophclarey) May 15, 2022

