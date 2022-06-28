Novak Djokovic shared a happy post on Twitter after he began his Wimbledon 2022 campaign with a win against Kwon Soon-woo. The tournament's defending champion at Men's singles category had to battle past Kwon 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to enter the second round. After his victory, Djokovic took to Twitter and shared some glimpses from his first game of the campaign. The caption of the tweet reads: "Amazing feelings to be back at The Championships 🔥😍🌴 #Wimbledon.... Great to share first match with Soonwoo Kwon 🤝" Novak Djokovic Becomes First Male Player To Record 80 Plus Wins at All Four Grand Slams After Victory at Wimbledon 2022.

Here is the tweet:

Amazing feelings to be back at The Championships ❤️‍🔥😍🌱 #Wimbledon Great to share first match with Soonwoo Kwon 🤝 pic.twitter.com/R2eRSZAtFT — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) June 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)