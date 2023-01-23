Nine-time champion Novak Djokovic will face Alex de Minaur in the fourth round of the Australian Open 2023 on Monday, January 23rd. The match will commence after 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the iconic Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne. Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the Australian Open 2023 in India. You can watch the important Novak Djokovic vs Alex de Minaur match live on Sony Sports 2, Sony Sports 3 and Sony Sports 5. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Sony Liv app and website. Rafael Nadal Sidelined For 6-8 Weeks With Grade 2 Hip Injury After Crashing Out of Australian Open 2023.

Novak Djokovic vs Alex de Minaur On Sony Sports Network

Quarter-Final spots incoming 🤩⚔️ Whom are you backing to put up a stunning performance on Day 8 of #AO2023? 🤔 Watch all the action unfold only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺#SlamOfTheGreats #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/u16k8FH4R4 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 22, 2023

