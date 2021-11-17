Novak Djokovic would be taking on Andrey Rublev in his second round-robin match in the ATP World Tour Finals on Wednesday. The match, beginning at 6:30 pm at the Centre Court, would not be telecasted live in India but fans can live stream the game on Voot Select using the Voot app.

🇷🇸 Djokovic v. Rublev 🇷🇺 🇬🇷 Tsitsipas v. Ruud 🇳🇴 Which players in Green Group will get crucial wins today? #NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/BMgwcqqLk7 — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)