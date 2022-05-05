Novak Djokovic takes on Andy Murray in the round of 16 clash at the Madrid Open 2022 on Thursday, May 05. The tennis match will be played at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) approximately. Newly launched Sports18 1 and its HD channel will provide live telecast this game for fans in India. The live streaming online of Sports18 will be available on JioTV mobile app.

