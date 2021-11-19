Novak Djokovic will take on Cameron Norrie in the group stage match of Nitto ATP Finals 2021. The clash has a tentative start time of 01:30 am IST on November 20, 2021 (Saturday). The encounter will be available for live streaming on the Voot Select app and website.

Final matches in Green Group 🟢 Who will you be supporting on Day 6? #NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/p8MLJVMEm4 — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)