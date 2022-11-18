Novak Djokovic is set to take on Daniil Medvedev in a group stage match at the ATP World Tour Finals 2022. The Serbian's clash will be played at the Centre Court in Turin on November 18, 2022 (Friday) and is slated to start, tentatively at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports18 channel will telecast the match while Voot Select will provide the live streaming online.

Nitto ATP Finals Live Streaming:

Now ▶: 🄱🄰🅃🅃🄻🄴 🄾🄵 🅃🄷🄴 🄱🄴🅂🅃 ⚔ 🔥 The 🔝-8️⃣ from the Class of '22 are ready to take centre stage at the #NittoATPFinals 🥶 Watch them go for the 🏆, Nov 13, 6:30 PM onwards, LIVE on #Sports18 1 HD 📺#ATPTour #ATPonSports18 | @atptour pic.twitter.com/E66zpKGc1N — Sports18 (@Sports18) November 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)