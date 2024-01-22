Nuno Borges, who made a historic entry into the fourth round, will now take on Daniil Medvedev with a spot in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open 2024 on the line. The men's singles fourth round match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena and it will start approximately at 8:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The Australian Open 2024 has Sony Sports Network as its official broadcast partner in India and the live telecast of this Nuno Borges vs Daniil Medvedev match will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this match on the SonyLIV app and website. Australian Open 2024 Day 8 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff Advance; Stefanos Tsitsipas Knocked Out.

Nuno Borges vs Daniil Medvedev Live

Race to the #AO2024 Quarterfinals is on 🔥🎾 Who do you think will inch one step closer to the 🏆❓#SonySportsNetwork #AustralianOpen #AusOpen #SlamOfTheGreats pic.twitter.com/DyYvsbOsNY — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 21, 2024

